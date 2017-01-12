Quantcast

Ashley Judd, Hollywood activist, wants ‘standard issue’ black emojis to combat ‘white privilege’

The Washington Times

12 Jan 2017 at 17:11 ET                   
Ashley Judd (Shutterstock)

Hollywood activist Ashley Judd wants media companies to issue “standard issue” black emojis as a way of combating “white privilege.” A Facebook post on Tuesday promoting Jan. 21’s “Women’s March on Washington” turned into a lecture on race for Mrs. Judd’s nearly 300,000 followers. The long-time Democratic Party supporter and activist allotted her “evening interaction” to…

