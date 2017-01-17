Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Astronaut Gene Cernan — the last man to walk on the moon — dies at 82

International Business Times

17 Jan 2017 at 06:52 ET                   
1705252_1280x720

Eugene Cernan, a former NASA astronaut who was part of the Apollo lunar missions, and the last man to have walked on the surface of the moon, died Monday, surrounded by his family, at the age of 82. Cernan, who was a U.S. Navy captain before joining NASA, flew to space three times, and was one…

About the Author
Stephen Colbert on Obamacare (Photo: Screen capture)
Next on Raw Story >
Stephen Colbert rips GOP plan to replace Obamacare: You’ll be ‘beautifully covered’ with 6 feet of dirt
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+