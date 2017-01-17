Astronaut Gene Cernan — the last man to walk on the moon — dies at 82
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Eugene Cernan, a former NASA astronaut who was part of the Apollo lunar missions, and the last man to have walked on the surface of the moon, died Monday, surrounded by his family, at the age of 82. Cernan, who was a U.S. Navy captain before joining NASA, flew to space three times, and was one…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion