Astronomers pinpoint source of fast radio burst for the first time
For over a decade, Fast Radio Bursts (FRB) — intense bursts of radio emission lasting mere milliseconds — have continued to baffle scientists. The longstanding mystery of their origin, which is further compounded by the fact that less than two dozen such events have ever been detected, has spawned a plethora of scientific (and not so…
