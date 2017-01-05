Australian monarchy group urges to prepare for Queen’s death
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A group advocating for Australia to remain under the British monarchy has told its members to start preparing for Queen Elizabeth II’s death amid her growing health problems. The longest serving monarch is suffering from a heavy cold that forced her to skip annual royal holiday celebrations, including Christmas and New Year services. Australian Monarchists League…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion