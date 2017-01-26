Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey talk about the injustice of the prison system in ’13th’ interview special
Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay are joining forces again, this time for an interview about DuVernay’s Oscar-nominated documentary “13th,” a look at mass incarceration in the United States. Netflix, which distributed the film, announced Wednesday that the 30-minute interview titled “13th: A Conversation with Oprah Winfrey & Ava DuVernay” would be available for U.S. subscribers on…
