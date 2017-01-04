Quantcast

Bernie Sanders will participate in a TV town hall

Newsweek

04 Jan 2017 at 14:53 ET                   
Bernie Sanders (Good Morning America)

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will sit down with CNN for a prime-time town hall next week in Washington, D.C., less than two weeks before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. Related: Bernie Sanders tapped for Senate Democratic leadership team Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer appointed Sanders to a leadership role—outreach chairman—for the first Congress under Trump, which was…

