Bernie Sanders will participate in a TV town hall
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will sit down with CNN for a prime-time town hall next week in Washington, D.C., less than two weeks before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. Related: Bernie Sanders tapped for Senate Democratic leadership team Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer appointed Sanders to a leadership role—outreach chairman—for the first Congress under Trump, which was…
