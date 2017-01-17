Betsy DeVos promises major shakeup of education system
Betsy DeVos, the school-choice crusader that President-elect Donald Trump picked for education secretary, will tell a Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday that her plans to reform the system doesn’t make her an enemy of public schools, according to her prepared opening statement. Bracing for tough questions from Senate Democrats, she will try to defuse criticism from the…
