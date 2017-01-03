Bill Gates joins the fight against HIV
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
As the world celebrates a brand new year and a bevy of medical breakthroughs in 2016, the international scientific community could be one step closer toward discovering a cure for HIV and AIDs — in part thanks to billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates. The Microsoft founder has been steadily backing medical research for years with his and…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion