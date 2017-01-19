Bill Maher issues warning to anyone who interviews Trump: ‘Don’t let him use you’

Bill Maher (ABC)

Bill Maher is no fan of Donald Trump, but both he and Jimmy Kimmel would welcome the president-elect on their television show — but with one caveat.

“If you are going to have him on, he’s a politician,” Maher warned. “I know he’s actually a game show host from Queens, but now he’s the president of the United States. So if you’re going to have him on — this is everybody — hold his feet to the fire.”

Kimmel asked if he meant literally, and Maher briefly fantasized about roasting Trump’s feet.

“Don’t let him use you,” Maher added.