Bill Maher issues warning to anyone who interviews Trump: ‘Don’t let him use you’
Bill Maher is no fan of Donald Trump, but both he and Jimmy Kimmel would welcome the president-elect on their television show — but with one caveat.
“If you are going to have him on, he’s a politician,” Maher warned. “I know he’s actually a game show host from Queens, but now he’s the president of the United States. So if you’re going to have him on — this is everybody — hold his feet to the fire.”
Kimmel asked if he meant literally, and Maher briefly fantasized about roasting Trump’s feet.
“Don’t let him use you,” Maher added.
