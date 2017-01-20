WATCH: Bill Maher returns to slam Trump: ‘There is no normal president inside the Trump fat suit’

Bill Maher (Photo: Screen capture)

Bill Maher returned to HBO’s “Real Time” just in time to watch President Donald Trump inaugurated for his birthday.

Maher was in a depressed mood but his he was ready with insults and mockery of the new incoming president. As Trump was being sworn into office, Maher noted that he was forced to place his hand on two Bibles on the off chance that one of them burst into flames.

“Chief Justice John Roberts told him, ‘Raise your right pussy grabber,'” Maher joked.

But Maher’s biggest problem with those on cable news talking about Trump was that they seem to still be expecting Trump to wake up and become a responsible leader, he explained.

“But, there is no normal president inside that Trump fat suit,” Maher cautioned.

Watch the full video below:

Watch the full show live below:

