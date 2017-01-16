Bill Maher sounds alarm before Trump inauguration: ‘No one knows what this man is capable of’

Bill Maher on Jimmy Fallon (Screen cap).

Bill Maher spoke about what it means to be “the losers” in Donald Trump’s American, warning, “no one knows what this man is capable of,” the New York Times reports.

Maher, a vocal opponent of Trump throughout the election, told the Times’ Jim Rutenberg that the president-elect’s unpredictability differs drastically from his predecessors, including George W. Bush.

“I never, ever, ever felt worried—it never crossed my mind—that George Bush would do something crazy, even though I knew he hated me,” Maher said.

“He never sued me for a joke,” he added, referring to an ill-fated lawsuit Trump filed agains Maher after the comedian said he was half-human, half-orangutan. “It was worth it in comedy material,” Maher said.

Maher warned that someone who “lives for vengeance” just won the White House, adding that of all Trump’s adversaries, “no one’s been meaner to him than me.”

Maher is particularly concerned over reports that an anti-Hillary Clinton insurgency in the F.B.I. worked to leak negative information about the former Democratic candidate. “It is a very troubling idea that the F.B.I. is politicized,” Maher told Rutenberg. “When the internal police department is politicized, that’s a place I don’t want to be on the wrong side of—I mean, that’s fascism.”

Still, Maher argued liberals, particular liberal entertainers, need to make an effort to understand people who voted for Trump.

“We’re the losers now, so it behooves us to break out of that bubble more,” he sad.