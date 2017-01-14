Black high school student arrested after sending threats from KKK Twitter account

Person in handcuffs (Shutterstock)

A black student at a troubled Maryland high school has been arrested for allegedly creating a threatening KKK-affiliated Twitter account.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department charged the 14-year-old girl, a student at Arundel High School, with a juvenile citation for disruption of school activities, according to CBS Baltimore. She was released to her parents.

The girl, who was not named, allegedly created an account named @KoolkidsKlanKkk and sent out a tweet that read, “We’re planning to attack tomorrow.”

Many students did not report to school, fearing for their safety.

“I kind of felt unsafe at the school and a little hurt,” Taylor Nash, a freshman at Arundel High, told CBS Baltimore.

Earlier this month, students had circulated a “Kool Kids Klan” petition that disparaged blacks, Democrats, and sexual minorities. The petition, which included several slurs, encouraged whites to “liberate” the world from the “scourge that is the negro.”

Police said white students at the school were responsible for the racist petition.

According to CBS Baltimore, police said the Twitter account and the racist petition were separate incidents that are related only by name. The girl had no involvement with the petition, according to police.