Black high school student arrested after sending threats from KKK Twitter account

Eric W. Dolan

14 Jan 2017 at 17:49 ET                   
Person in handcuffs (Shutterstock)
Person in handcuffs (Shutterstock)

A black student at a troubled Maryland high school has been arrested for allegedly creating a threatening KKK-affiliated Twitter account.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department charged the 14-year-old girl, a student at Arundel High School, with a juvenile citation for disruption of school activities, according to CBS Baltimore. She was released to her parents.

The girl, who was not named, allegedly created an account named @KoolkidsKlanKkk and sent out a tweet that read, “We’re planning to attack tomorrow.”

Many students did not report to school, fearing for their safety.

“I kind of felt unsafe at the school and a little hurt,” Taylor Nash, a freshman at Arundel High, told CBS Baltimore.

Earlier this month, students had circulated a “Kool Kids Klan” petition that disparaged blacks, Democrats, and sexual minorities. The petition, which included several slurs, encouraged whites to “liberate” the world from the “scourge that is the negro.”

Police said white students at the school were responsible for the racist petition.

According to CBS Baltimore, police said the Twitter account and the racist petition were separate incidents that are related only by name. The girl had no involvement with the petition, according to police.

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
