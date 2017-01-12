Brain imaging could reveal risk of manic depression
Researchers have taken an emotional look at the brains of people with bipolar disorder and found a difference between them and healthy brains. A study in the journal Molecular Psychiatry explains that the affected brains — from young people with bipolar disorder and those at high risk for the mental illness — had weaker connections in…
