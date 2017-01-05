Quantcast

Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage to host radio show

Newsweek

05 Jan 2017 at 07:21 ET                   
Nigel Farage (ukip.org)
Nigel Farage (ukip.org)

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage has spent much of his career decrying the “political class and their friends in the media.” But now he’s set to take the well-trodden path from British politics to broadcasting, with his own show on U.K. radio. The Nigel Farage Show will broadcast from 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday on the…

