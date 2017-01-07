Brother of Ft. Lauderdale gunman: FBI knew about my brother and failed to act
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
PENUELAS, Puerto Rico (AP) — The brother of a man accused of killing five people at a Florida airport questioned Saturday why his brother was allowed to keep his gun after U.S. authorities knew he’d become increasingly paranoid and was hearing voices. Esteban Santiago, 26, had trouble controlling his anger after serving in Iraq and told…
Watch video about this story, embedded below:
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion