BUSTED: Ellen DeGeneres gives anti-LGBT gospel singer the boot after homophobic comments go viral

Ellen DeGeneres- Facebook

Popular daytime TV host Ellen DeGeneres has cancelled the appearance of gospel singer Kim Burrell on her show after it was revealed that the singer disparaged gays in a video that went viral on Facebook.

On Tuesday, DeGeneres confirmed that Burrell is no longer welcome, tweeting: “For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show.”

Burrell was scheduled to sing a song from the new film “Hidden Figures.”