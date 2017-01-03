Quantcast

BUSTED: Ellen DeGeneres gives anti-LGBT gospel singer the boot after homophobic comments go viral

Tom Boggioni

03 Jan 2017 at 16:34 ET                   
Ellen DeGeneres- Facebook
Ellen DeGeneres- Facebook

Popular daytime TV host Ellen DeGeneres has cancelled the appearance of gospel singer Kim Burrell on her show after it was revealed that the singer disparaged gays in a video that went viral on Facebook.

On Tuesday, DeGeneres confirmed that Burrell is no longer welcome, tweeting: “For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show.”

Burrell was scheduled to sing a song from the new film “Hidden Figures.”

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
