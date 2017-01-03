BUSTED: Ellen DeGeneres gives anti-LGBT gospel singer the boot after homophobic comments go viral
Popular daytime TV host Ellen DeGeneres has cancelled the appearance of gospel singer Kim Burrell on her show after it was revealed that the singer disparaged gays in a video that went viral on Facebook.
On Tuesday, DeGeneres confirmed that Burrell is no longer welcome, tweeting: “For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show.”
Burrell was scheduled to sing a song from the new film “Hidden Figures.”
