Camerawoman Petra Laszlo sentenced for kicking refugees
A Hungarian camerawoman who caused global outrage after being filmed kicking and tripping up refugees near the country’s border with Serbia, has been sentenced to three years probation for disorderly conduct. Petra Laszlo, who appeared via video link at a court in the southern city of Szeged on Thursday, mounted a tearful defense and said she…
