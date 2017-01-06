Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Can being frozen let you live forever?

Medical Daily

06 Jan 2017 at 08:51 ET                   
Cryogenically Frozen (Youtube)
Cryogenically Frozen (Youtube)

People looking for a way to live forever is a tale as old as time. As much as humans have searched for the fountain of youth or the philosopher’s stone, however, we have never achieved immortality (that the general public knows of). But we are not without hope: Cryogenically freezing people is the closest we have…

About the Author
US President Barack Obama holds a press conference following the conclusion of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Laos on September 8, 2016 (AFP Photo/Saul Loeb)
Next on Raw Story >
Obama leaves office with longest job growth streak in over 75 years
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+