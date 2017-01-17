Quantcast

Can marijuana treat MS symptoms? It’s hard for researchers to find out

The Conversation

17 Jan 2017 at 08:10 ET                   
Holding marijuana buds (AFP Photo/Yuri Cortez)
Holding marijuana buds (AFP Photo/Yuri Cortez)

By Thorsten Rudroff, Assistant Professor and Director of Integrative Neurophysiology Lab, Colorado State University. A woman with MS leaves a licensed medical cannabis dispensary in Illinois. AP Photo/Seth Perlman An estimated 400,000 Americans are currently living with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune cells attack a fatty substance called myelin in the nerves.…

