Canadian judge suspended for wearing Trump campaign cap to court
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A judge in Ontario, Canada, has been suspended after he wore a cap that had U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” in a court, according to reports Friday. Judge Bernd Zabel wore the cap a day after the U.S. presidential election was held last November. The Ontario court received several formal complaints…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion