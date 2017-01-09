Quantcast

Canadian judge suspended for wearing Trump campaign cap to court

International Business Times

09 Jan 2017 at 07:58 ET                   
Donald Trump (Screen Capture)

A judge in Ontario, Canada, has been suspended after he wore a cap that had U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” in a court, according to reports Friday. Judge Bernd Zabel wore the cap a day after the U.S. presidential election was held last November. The Ontario court received several formal complaints…

