Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds ashes buried inside giant Prozac pill urn
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
“Star Wars” alum Carrie Fisher’s ashes were buried together with the ashes of her mom, Debbie Reynolds, inside a huge Prozac pill urn. On Friday, Jan. 6, a memorial service for the mother and daughter was held at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles. Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, brother Todd Fisher and “Scream Queens”…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion