Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds ‘memorial on Thursday’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will reportedly be laid to rest Thursday. A private memorial for the mother-and-daughter actresses, who died a day apart last week, is expected to be held in Beverly Hills, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m not sure what they’re calling it—a funeral or a wake—but it will be Thursday at the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion