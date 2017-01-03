Carrie Fisher’s daughter breaks silence on her mother’s death
Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd has spoken publicly of the tragic deaths of her mother and grandmother Debbie Reynolds for the first time. The 24-year-old actor, best known for Fox’s horror-comedy series Scream Queens, shared a picture of herself as a child with Fisher and Reynolds on Instagram Monday. She thanked wellwishers for giving “me strength…
