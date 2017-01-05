Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

CDC hid mishandling of deadly germs: Report

International Business Times

05 Jan 2017 at 07:50 ET                   
Ebola virus magnified (Shutterstock.com)
Ebola virus magnified (Shutterstock.com)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among other things, also carries out research work on deadly bacteria, viruses and pathogens which have been or can be responsible for epidemics and pandemics, or can also be used for bioterrorism. But it turns out that the CDC has not been exactly safe in its handling of some…

About the Author
Laura Ingraham speaks to ABC News (screen grab)
Next on Raw Story >
Online racists blame Obama for brutal attack on disabled man: ‘Why can’t Trump sworn in right NOW?’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+