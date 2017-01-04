Charles Manson alive after hospitalization
A California prison official has said that the notorious criminal Charles Manson is alive, following reports that he was hospitalized. According to TMZ, Manson was taken from Corcoran State Prison in California to a hospital in Bakersfield after he suffered an undisclosed medical issue. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Terry Thornton told the Associated…
