Charles Manson alive after hospitalization

04 Jan 2017 at 08:04 ET                   
Charles Manson (Wikimedia Commons)
A California prison official has said that the notorious criminal Charles Manson is alive, following reports that he was hospitalized. According to TMZ, Manson was taken from Corcoran State Prison in California to a hospital in Bakersfield after he suffered an undisclosed medical issue. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Terry Thornton told the Associated…

Sen. Bernie Sanders talks with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC (Screen cap).
