Charles Manson has repeatedly broken rules and caused trouble in prison
LOS ANGELES — During his more than four decades behind bars, convicted murderer Charles Manson — the mastermind behind a gory 1969 Los Angeles killing rampage — has been an unrepentant and incorrigible inmate, repeatedly cited for behavioral problems including hiding cellphones and a hacksaw in his cell. State corrections officials say Manson, now 82, has…
