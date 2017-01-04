Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Charles Manson has repeatedly broken rules and caused trouble in prison

Los Angeles Times

04 Jan 2017 at 23:07 ET                   
Charles Manson mugshot
Charles Manson mugshot

LOS ANGELES — During his more than four decades behind bars, convicted murderer Charles Manson — the mastermind behind a gory 1969 Los Angeles killing rampage — has been an unrepentant and incorrigible inmate, repeatedly cited for behavioral problems including hiding cellphones and a hacksaw in his cell. State corrections officials say Manson, now 82, has…

About the Author
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives on stage with his family to speak to supporters during election night at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York on November 9, 2016 (AFP Photo/Timothy A. Clary)
Next on Raw Story >
Bombshell report claims at least 50 Trump electors are illegitimate — and should not have voted
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+