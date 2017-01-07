Charles Manson is back in prison
Former cult leader Charles Manson, who was hospitalized earlier this week, was too weak to undergo surgery, reports said Friday. The 82-year-old, who inspired his followers to kill seven people in 1969, is serving nine concurrent life sentences for the murders and has been denied parole 12 times. Manson was admitted at a medical center in…
