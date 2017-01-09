Quantcast

Charles Manson may not survive health crisis: report

International Business Times

09 Jan 2017 at 07:51 ET                   
Charles Manson (Wikimedia Commons)
Charles Manson (Wikimedia Commons)

Former cult leader Charles Manson, who was hospitalized earlier this week, might not survive after the hospital canceled his surgery citing his weak health, TMZ reported late Sunday. The 82-year-old, who inspired his followers to kill seven people in 1969, returned to prison after doctors went back and forth over his surgery. Manson was admitted to…

