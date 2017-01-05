Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Charlie Hebdo editor continues to fear for paper two years after massacre

France24

05 Jan 2017 at 18:07 ET                   
Charlie Hebdo (AFP)
Charlie Hebdo (AFP)

Days ahead of the two-year anniversary of the attack on French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, its new chief editor warned Wednesday that intolerance in France is on the rise. Millions of people in France brandished the phrase “Je suis Charlie” in the wake of the gruesome January 7, 2015 attack at the paper’s Paris headquarters that…

About the Author
Joe Biden (Screengrab)
Next on Raw Story >
Joe Biden blisters Trump over childish tweets: ‘Grow up. Time to be an adult, you’re president’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+