Charlie Hebdo editor continues to fear for paper two years after massacre
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Days ahead of the two-year anniversary of the attack on French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, its new chief editor warned Wednesday that intolerance in France is on the rise. Millions of people in France brandished the phrase “Je suis Charlie” in the wake of the gruesome January 7, 2015 attack at the paper’s Paris headquarters that…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion