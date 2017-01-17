China: ‘Gloves off’ if Trump uses Taiwan as bargaining chip
China state media blasted U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump after he told The Wall Street Journal the “one-China” policy is negotiable. The China Daily said Monday Trump is reinforcing the impression that he intends to use Taiwan as a bargaining chip in relations with Beijing. It warned the result would be “a period of fierce, damaging interactions,”…
