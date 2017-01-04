China sick of Trump’s tweets
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
China, a military and economic superpower known to keep negotiations and other talks close to its chest, has reportedly had it with President-elect Donald Trump’s lashings on Twitter, The New York Times reported Wednesday. The nation’s state-run media agency, Xinhua, published a commentary under the headline “An obsession with ‘Twitter foreign policy’ is undesirable” after Trump…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion