China sick of Trump’s tweets

International Business Times

04 Jan 2017 at 15:12 ET                   
Donald Trump speaks to "Extra" (Photo: Screen capture)
Donald Trump speaks to "Extra" (Photo: Screen capture)

China, a military and economic superpower known to keep negotiations and other talks close to its chest, has reportedly had it with President-elect Donald Trump’s lashings on Twitter, The New York Times reported Wednesday. The nation’s state-run media agency, Xinhua, published a commentary under the headline “An obsession with ‘Twitter foreign policy’ is undesirable” after Trump…

