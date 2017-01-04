Quantcast

Chuck Schumer tells Trump US can’t afford ‘Twitter presidency’

International Business Times

04 Jan 2017 at 08:06 ET                   
Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to the crowd at the 2013 Iowa Democratic Party Jefferson Jackson Dinner in Des Moines, IA (Gregory Hauenstein/Flickr)
Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to the crowd at the 2013 Iowa Democratic Party Jefferson Jackson Dinner in Des Moines, IA (Gregory Hauenstein/Flickr)

In his first speech as Senate minority leader, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer warned President-elect Donald Trump against adopting a “Twitter presidency,” adding that Trump would fail if he refuses to take the opinions of conservative leaders in Congress on major policy decisions. “‘Making America Great Again’ requires more than 140 characters per issue,” Schumer reportedly…

