CNN’s Chris Cuomo hammers Rick Santorum on DNC hacks: ‘I don’t get why you’re sheltering Russia’

Rick Santorum (CNN)

CNN’s Chris Cuomo challenged his new colleague, Rick Santorum, to explain why Donald Trump had shielded Russia from responsibility from allegations of election-related hacking.

But the former Republican senator, failed presidential candidate and newly hired CNN contributor agreed with Trump — and denied that Russia had been responsible for hacking the Democratic National Committee.

“First off, it wasn’t a hack,” Santorum said Thursday morning. “It was a fishing expedition.”

Santorum admitted hackers had gained access to emails sent by Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, John Podesta, but he disagreed with the consensus opinion of U.S. intelligence agencies that high-level Russian officials had ordered the theft.

“I do some work in a cyber security area and have talked to a lot of people who have actually looked at this information,” Santorum said. “Here is what they’ve told me from inside and outside the government. If there’s a trail of bread crumbs that says this is the Russians, it’s probably not the Russians.”

Cuomo asked why officials from 17 intelligence agencies would lie about Russian involvement, but Santorum claimed they hadn’t even performed their own investigations.

“I think this is what Trump is worried about, is the politicization of intelligence,” Santorum said. “I think the leaders of the intel community, the folks who are political appointees of this president, they have taken the study that was done — it was not done by the government — the DNC hired an outside contractor to look at this.”

Cuomo interrupted him to say those claims had nothing to do with allegations of Russian hacking, but Santorum pressed on.

“The DNC didn’t turn their evidence over to the government,” he said. “They had a private contractor look at this information and say this is what they’ve concluded. We based our intelligence estimates on that.”

Cuomo remained unmoved by Santorum’s arguments.

“Rick, that doesn’t make any sense,” Cuomo said. “I’m talking about the intel community’s consensus that Russia motivated the hacks that wound up benefiting WikiLeaks and Donald Trump because he kept asking for people to read them. That has nothing to do with the DNC having lousy defense, nothing to do with the dossier of the intel community — totally different issue.”

Santorum said the DNC was “complicit” in the hacking because the organization had failed to sufficiently protect its own network, but Cuomo was baffled by his explanation.

“I’m not saying the DNC did a good job,” Cuomo said. “The responsibility for who is motivating those attacks, I don’t get why you’re sheltering Russia.”

Santorum denied he was sheltering Russia, and in the next breath praised their cyber-warfare capabilities as too sophisticated to be detected.

“The truth is, it’s very clear to everybody in this briefing that was done, they point out obvious things that make it clear that this is the Russians,” Santorum said. “If it was obvious, I guarantee you the Russians are so good, they are not going to be obvious that they’re going to be pointed out.”

Paul Begala, a CNN contributor and former Bill Clinton advisor, chimed in to mock Santorum’s logic.

“Well, if my fingerprints are on the murder weapon, it’s obvious that I didn’t do it,” Begala said.