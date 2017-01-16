CNN’s Jim Acosta hammers MLK III over Trump meeting: Doesn’t his Lewis criticism ‘cut to your core?’

Martin Luther King III (Screengrab)

On Monday, CNN’s Jim Acosta pressed Martin Luther King III over Donald Trump’s criticism of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), asking if the president-elect’s attack “cut to his core” as the son of a civil rights leader.

King III, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s eldest son, met with the president-elect at Trump Tower during a private meeting with civil rights advocates, two days after Trump took aim at Lewis’s record as a change-maker in response to criticism from the Georgia congressman.

“Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results,” Trump tweeted Saturday. “All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!”

Asked if he was offended by Trump’s comment to Lewis, considering the civil rights icon still has scars from the Selma to Montgomery marches, King III told reporters, “in the heat of emotion, a lot of things get said on both sides.”

“I think that at some point I am, as John Lewis and many others are, a bridge builder,” he continued. “The goal is to bring American together and Americans, we are a great nation but we must become a greater nation.”

King told reporters Trump insisted “over and over and over again” that he will be a president for all Americans, at which point Acosta—who made headlines last week after a heated back-and-forth with the president-elect—pointedly asked King III about Lewis’s record as a civil rights leader:

“Isn’t there something that just cuts to your core when you hear the president-elect refer to John Lewis as ‘all talk and no action? I mean nothing could be further from the truth, isn’t that right? John Lewis is not ‘all talk and no action.”

“Absolutely I would say John Lewis has demonstrated that he is action,” King told Acosta. “As I said, things get said on both sides in the heat of emotion.”

