CNN’s John King forgets about Obama’s children: Barron is ‘youngest kid since JFK Jr.’

John King (CNN/screen grab)

Cable news spent the day talking non-stop about the incoming First Family. CNN’s John King, however, neglected to remember the Obama family as he was talking about the incoming Trump family.

“I think she’s winning a lot of praise,” King said about Melania Trump staying in New York to let Barron Trump finish the school year. “He’s 10, the youngest child in the White House since John Kennedy Jr. I believe. Let’s see what happens next year.”

When the Obama’s came into the White House their eldest daughter Malia was also 10-years-old and the Obama’s youngest daughter Sasha was seven years old.

With the desperate need to fill hours and hours of air time today, reporters were forced to discuss everything about the Trump family, the Obama family and every other inaugural attendee in as much detail as possible. It’s unclear if that was the reason for King’s fact failure.

Many online were very angry about the comment:

@JohnKingCNN Barron is NOT the youngest to be in the white house since JFK Jr. HELLO, SASHA!! — Lex (@Bushxy) January 21, 2017

@JohnKingCNN Barron (at 10 years) is not the youngest since JFK Jr., as you stated on air. Sasha Obama was 7 years on 1/20/09. — James Ranson (@ranson) January 21, 2017

.@JohnKingCNN .@andersoncooper Malia Obama was 10 when her father was elected and Sasha Obama was 8 … so Barron NOT youngest since JFK Jr. — Teresa B (@resa53) January 21, 2017

The black kids don't count. Just like the black president. https://t.co/1YE84EMfIZ — (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) January 21, 2017

You can see the video below: