CNN’s John King forgets about Obama’s children: Barron is ‘youngest kid since JFK Jr.’

Sarah K. Burris

20 Jan 2017 at 20:55 ET                   
John King (CNN/screen grab)
John King (CNN/screen grab)

Cable news spent the day talking non-stop about the incoming First Family. CNN’s John King, however, neglected to remember the Obama family as he was talking about the incoming Trump family.

“I think she’s winning a lot of praise,” King said about Melania Trump staying in New York to let Barron Trump finish the school year. “He’s 10, the youngest child in the White House since John Kennedy Jr. I believe. Let’s see what happens next year.”

When the Obama’s came into the White House their eldest daughter Malia was also 10-years-old and the Obama’s youngest daughter Sasha was seven years old.

With the desperate need to fill hours and hours of air time today, reporters were forced to discuss everything about the Trump family, the Obama family and every other inaugural attendee in as much detail as possible. It’s unclear if that was the reason for King’s fact failure.

Many online were very angry about the comment:

You can see the video below:

House Republican Speaker Paul Ryan (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
