Comedians can’t believe ‘ridiculous’ Trump world: ‘Hyperbole can’t keep up with reality’

cartoonist Eli Valley and comedian Chuck Nice (Photo: screen capture)

Satires and comedians foresee an amazing and successful future under the presidency of Donald Trump.

In an interview with Ari Melber, cartoonist Eli Valley and comedian Chuck Nice agreed that the future looks good for their profession.

“Unfortunately, we’re at one of those stages where hyperbole does not have the capacity to keep up with reality,” Valley said. He went on to say that during the primaries he was trying to stay one step ahead but Trump would do things that were even more absurd than what he could come up with. He ultimately resorted to drawing the subtext of what he calls Trump’s white ethnonationalism and Trump talking about his “member.”

“It was absurd,” Valley said, thinking that something like that would never happen. But then it did during a Republican primary debate.

Nice explained that what is more “sad,” as Trump said, than Alec Baldwin’s impression, is that Trump is so bothered by it that he has to tweet about it.

“The fact that you’re the leader of the free world and Alec Baldwin can actually have an effect on you,” Niece said. He agreed with Valley that hyperbole is what every satirist needs to be great, but not anymore. “We can just be reporters now! That’s the great thing about being a comic in this day and age. I have a joke-writer-in-chief. All I have to do is literally go on stage and go, ‘And he said this.’ And people won’t believe it and it will be funny.”

Valley said that some of his friends said that he could just slap a few swastika’s on his cartoons and call it satire, but then Trump’s campaign started pillaging white nationalist and nazi memes and posting them.

“He just makes it easy, he’s so ridiculous,” Nice said.

Watch the hilarious exchange below: