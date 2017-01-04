Quantcast

Conservative actor James Wood is suing a dead person for being mean to him on Twitter

Newsweek

04 Jan 2017 at 15:56 ET                   
Conservative actor James Woods (Screenshot)

In a prolonged act of vengeance that would likely impress even Donald Trump, actor James Woods is pressing on with a lawsuit against a man who is now dead. The deceased was a Twitter user who had remained anonymous, but on Tuesday a judge ruled that the defendant’s attorney must reveal the identity of his dead…

