Cory Booker: We need to see financial records before Senate considers Trump nominees

NJ.com

08 Jan 2017 at 21:38 ET                   
Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) wants financial info on Trump nominees (NJ.com)

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate hearings on President-elect Donald Trump’s nominees should wait until after lawmakers have complete information about their financial holdings, according to U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, who will be voting on whether to confirm them. Booker, speaking on CBS’s “Face the Nation” Sunday, said senators can’t properly vet the nominees without knowing what potential…

