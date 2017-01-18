Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Curiosity rover examining possible mud cracks on Mars

International Business Times

18 Jan 2017 at 08:14 ET                   
File Photo - NASA's Curiosity Mars rover is seen at the site from which it reached down to drill into a rock target called 'Buckskin' on lower Mount Sharp in this low-angle self-portrait taken August 5, 2015 and released August 19, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/Handout
File Photo - NASA's Curiosity Mars rover is seen at the site from which it reached down to drill into a rock target called 'Buckskin' on lower Mount Sharp in this low-angle self-portrait taken August 5, 2015 and released August 19, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/Handout

It is already known for a fact that Mars, our arid neighbor, once had liquid water. And while the planet has polar ice caps, frozen water was also recently found underground in the mid-northern hemisphere of Mars, an area otherwise too hot for liquid water to survive on the surface. NASA’s Curiosity rover, which has been…

About the Author
Joe Biden speaking in Davos (YouTube)
Next on Raw Story >
Biden warns Trump: NATO is a ‘sacred obligation’ — and Russia is trying to destroy ‘international order’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+