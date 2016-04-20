CVS slashes price of substitute EpiPen auto-injectors to $109.99
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
CVS Health announced Thursday morning that it has cut the price of two-packs of epinephrine auto-injectors to $109.99 – roughly the price that brand-name EpiPen shots were selling for eight years ago, before their escalating price became a hot political issue. A CVS Health spokesperson said that the pharmacies used to sell these products for about…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion