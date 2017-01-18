Quantcast

‘Daddy Pence, come dance!’: LGBTQ activists throw glittery ‘queer dance party’ at VP-elect’s house

David Ferguson

18 Jan 2017 at 20:56 ET                   
LGBTQ dance party at the D.C. home of VP-elect Mike Pence (screen capture)
LGBTQ dance party at the D.C. home of VP-elect Mike Pence (screen capture)

On Wednesday night, hundreds of LGBTQ activists converged on the D.C. home of Vice president-elect Mike Pence to throw a festive, glittery dance party.

“Daddy Pence, come dance!” celebrants shouted as songs by Beyoncé, Michael Jackson and others boomed from portable speakers.

Activist Alejandro Alvarez broadcast the event live on Periscope.

Fusion.com posted video on Facebook:

As Indiana’s Republican governor, Pence oversaw the implementation “Religious freedom” laws which allow individuals to withhold goods and services from people whom their faith deems unworthy.

Pence has clung his support of the draconian laws, declaring them part and parcel with each American’s First Amendment right to freedom of expression. However, like North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory (R), Pence has seen his dogmatism sink his state’s economy.

The Indy Star said of Pence’s stubborn refusal to roll back the religious freedom laws, “When you deal your state a crushing economic blow, when you seem incapable of understanding the role you have played in creating this mess — well, that makes clear that you are not in the right job.”

David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
