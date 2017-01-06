David Bowie received terminal diagnosis three months before death: report
Music legend David Bowie learned that his liver cancer was terminal just three months before his death last January, according to a new documentary. Bowie was in the midst of filming the music video for his song “Lazarus” when he received the terminal cancer diagnosis in late 2015, the BBC reported Friday. He died three months…
