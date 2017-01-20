Quantcast

DC police to deactivate body cams for inauguration weekend

International Business Times

20 Jan 2017 at 07:51 ET                   
Police Body Camera( Photo: Shutterstock)
Police Body Camera( Photo: Shutterstock)

Every police officer in Washington, D.C., has been required to carry a body camera. But during the inauguration and the Women’s March on Washington on Friday and Saturday, respectively, those cameras will be turned off. The American Civil Liberties Union has in the past has supported body cameras for the sake of police accountability, but the…

Jimmy Kimmel (ABC)
