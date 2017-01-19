DC police will deactivate body cams for Inauguration weekend
Every police officer in Washington, D.C., has been required to carry a body camera. But during the inauguration and the Women’s March on Washington on Friday and Saturday, respectively, those cameras will be turned off. The American Civil Liberties Union has in the past has supported body cameras for the sake of police accountability, but the…
