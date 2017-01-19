Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

DC police will deactivate body cams for Inauguration weekend

International Business Times

19 Jan 2017 at 23:57 ET                   
(Photo: Shutterstock)
(Photo: Shutterstock)

Every police officer in Washington, D.C., has been required to carry a body camera. But during the inauguration and the Women’s March on Washington on Friday and Saturday, respectively, those cameras will be turned off. The American Civil Liberties Union has in the past has supported body cameras for the sake of police accountability, but the…

About the Author
Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke (Screen cap).
Next on Raw Story >
‘Next time they may get knocked out’: Trump-loving sheriff defends detaining man for criticizing him
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+