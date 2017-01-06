Democrats want fast-food workers to testify at Labor secretary pick’s hearing
WASHINGTON — Almost two dozen Senate Democrats are calling for fast-food workers to testify at the confirmation hearing for President-elect Donald Trump’s Labor secretary pick Andy Puzder, who is the chief executive of the parent company of the Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s burger chains. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Patty Murray of Washington and 21 other…
