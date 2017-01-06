Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Democrats want fast-food workers to testify at Labor secretary pick’s hearing

Los Angeles Times

06 Jan 2017 at 17:54 ET                   
High school students, union activists & fast food workers marched in Manhattan's Upper West Side a katz / Shutterstock.com
High school students, union activists & fast food workers marched in Manhattan's Upper West Side a katz / Shutterstock.com

WASHINGTON — Almost two dozen Senate Democrats are calling for fast-food workers to testify at the confirmation hearing for President-elect Donald Trump’s Labor secretary pick Andy Puzder, who is the chief executive of the parent company of the Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s burger chains. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Patty Murray of Washington and 21 other…

About the Author
(Photo: JStone / Shutterstock)
Next on Raw Story >
Russia? I didn’t say anything about Russia’: Internet mocks Trump’s lunk-headed post-briefing statement
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+