Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Democrats warn the GOP’s health care plans will ‘Make America Sick Again’

International Business Times

04 Jan 2017 at 11:52 ET                   
Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to the crowd at the 2013 Iowa Democratic Party Jefferson Jackson Dinner in Des Moines, IA (Gregory Hauenstein/Flickr)
Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to the crowd at the 2013 Iowa Democratic Party Jefferson Jackson Dinner in Des Moines, IA (Gregory Hauenstein/Flickr)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has jacked the slogan of the GOP’s President-elect, Donald Trump, in an effort to fight Republicans’ plans to repeal Obamacare. Getting rid of the President Barack Obama’s signature health-care law will “Make America Sick Again,” Schumer, a New York Democrat, said in an interview published by Politico Wednesday. “Less health care…

About the Author
Robert Stivers (Kentucky Senate Republicans/Facebook)
Next on Raw Story >
Kentucky GOP files new abortion ban: The only ‘choice’ women have is ‘to conceive or not conceive’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+