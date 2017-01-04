Democrats warn the GOP’s health care plans will ‘Make America Sick Again’
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has jacked the slogan of the GOP’s President-elect, Donald Trump, in an effort to fight Republicans’ plans to repeal Obamacare. Getting rid of the President Barack Obama’s signature health-care law will “Make America Sick Again,” Schumer, a New York Democrat, said in an interview published by Politico Wednesday. “Less health care…
