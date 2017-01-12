Quantcast

DOJ Inspector General to investigate actions taken by FBI and DOJ during presidential election

Reuters

12 Jan 2017 at 13:30 ET                   
FBI director James Comey (Brookings Institution/Flickr)
FBI director James Comey (Brookings Institution/Flickr)

The U.S. Justice Department’s internal watchdog said on Thursday it would examine whether the FBI followed proper policies and procedures in connection with its probe of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

The department’s Office of Inspector General said its probe would focus in part on actions leading up to or related to public communications by FBI Director James Comey regarding the Clinton investigation, and whether underlying investigative decisions may have been based on “improper considerations.”

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

