Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Donald Trump crackdown looms for Cuba as repression continues after Obama outreach

The Washington Times

03 Jan 2017 at 05:14 ET                   
Donald Trump (ABC News)
Donald Trump (ABC News)

President Obama’s historic move to normalize relations with Cuba hasn’t slowed repression by the Castro regime, and the incoming Trump administration is likely to take a tougher stand on restricting tourism, recovering stolen U.S. assets and demanding human rights reforms by Havana, analysts say. In the two years since Mr. Obama announced a thaw in the…

About the Author
Marchers chant outside Bank of America Stadium to protest the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. September 25, 2016. (REUTERS/Jason Miczek)
Next on Raw Story >
Here’s how we prepare to be ungovernable in 2017
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+