Donald Trump reacts to ‘Hillary lover’ Meryl Streep — and claims he didn’t mock disabled reporter
Meryl Streep’s pointed-but-stirring speech about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump may have received applause from those attending the Golden Globe Awards, but the subject of her five-minute monologue was—typically—unimpressed. Speaking to The New York Times, Trump called the Oscar-winning actor a “Hillary lover,” referring to Streep’s campaigning for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. In her speech at…
