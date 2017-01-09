Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Donald Trump reacts to ‘Hillary lover’ Meryl Streep — and claims he didn’t mock disabled reporter

Newsweek

09 Jan 2017 at 07:10 ET                   
disabled

Meryl Streep’s pointed-but-stirring speech about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump may have received applause from those attending the Golden Globe Awards, but the subject of her five-minute monologue was—typically—unimpressed. Speaking to The New York Times, Trump called the Oscar-winning actor a “Hillary lover,” referring to Streep’s campaigning for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. In her speech at…

About the Author
Blues musician Daryl Davis and a KKK member (Al Jazeera)
Next on Raw Story >
Klan members leave the KKK after befriending black musician
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+