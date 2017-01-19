Quantcast

Donald Trump wants to eliminate The National Endowment for the Arts

International Business Times

19 Jan 2017 at 16:12 ET                   
Donald Trump hugs flag

The National Endowment for the Arts, the independent federal agency that promotes and funds art in American communities, will be eliminated if the Trump administration has its way, the Hill reported Thursday. The NEA provides direct grants to art agencies and artists throughout the country. In 2015, the agency awarded grants in every Congressional district, with…

